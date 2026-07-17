(all photos by james gallagher)

For most of 2020, this was the view from my apartment in Taiwan. I woke up early, hiked the mountain, and once I was exhausted; I’d write.

I wrote several scripts during my time on that mountain, but the one that really hit was Tuna Melt, a toxic rom com about Malcolm, a trash ass hitman in the LA Scene who was the victim of sexual assault as a child.

It wasn’t the most traditional set-up for a character, but if you’ve followed my career, you know where the composite comes from. Every character I write is inspired by someone I know or something that’s happened to me.

Humor was deployed in large doses since that’s still my favorite defense mechanism. While I love a quiet, slow moving, revealing film, I don’t think I’m confident enough at this point in my life to say how I feel without also offering a joke so this is simply the emotional place I’m creating from.

The film’s humor springs from the journey many wounded middle-aged men go on to acknowledge the damage and role they’ve played in all their failed relationships. The women in Malcolm’s life see it clearly, but because he’s so wounded, they empathize with him and quietly administer the medicine they think he needs until they completely lose patience and simply hold up a mirror for the idiotic man child.

When I came back to America, my homies, Dave Appleton and James Shin, took a liking to the script. James brought on Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett as well as Pete Van Auker to help get the film over the hump, but because of the explicit and non-traditional nature of the content, it kept getting stalled.

There was a lot of feedback from professionals about the “value” of the actors I proposed and the marketability of the film that really started to bother me, but luckily my producers never gave up. They constantly reminded me how long it took to make films and that they really believed in the writing even when I didn’t.

Then on June 1st of this year, 15 days before Come Undone came out, I went to Delice & Sarrasin, a vegan French bistro, with Matt Starr from Substack to talk about what we could potentially do around the novel, but I had something else in mind.

“I have an idea for you.” I told Matt.

“I love ideas!”

It’s always very easy to talk ideas with Matt and the weirder the better. So I pitched him the idea of a live table read of Tuna Melt. Instead of begging financiers and studios with a pathetic deck trying to show them my vision, I figured the best way to represent the writing was to simply put it in the hands of actors.

People get so bogged down with the technical aspects of film - which are important - but to set it off, there needs to be alchemy. Something has to start the fire and then miraculously everything falls into place.

No one in Hollywood knows what will start that fire; they’re just very aware that somehow someway something needs to create heat.

Matt bit into some vegan boeuf bourguinon as he pondered the idea and within minutes, it was done.

There would be a live table read of Tuna Melt at Baohaus on July 16.

Our team came up with a dream list of actors and to our surprise, EVERY ONE leaned in. There were definitely late nights on the book tour where I was on the phone with Pete Van Auker, Julia Kim, and Cooper McCary asking if so-and-so got the script, responded, liked it, or was willing to fly Southwest Airlines so it fit our budget.

I trusted that the people meant to play these roles would show up and they did…

After waiting so long to hear this film, I was at peace. There were moments where I gave small notes or light direction, but our actors truly took the film and made it theirs.

It felt like we were all back in Summer School for a day working on a play in a Taiwanese Chinese Restaurant and it was beautiful. There wasn’t the usual stress of being on set trying to make your day or hit your marks, which inevitably will happen when the film is made, but for one day we let the actors start the fire.

I will never forget this moment, the camaraderie, the joy, or the alchemy. When we are lost in the woods on our film, we will come back to these moments smoking cigs, eating baos, sipping chilled red remembering the love between friends because at the end of the day film and theater are so fucking simple.

Someone writes some words, calls some friends, and asks them to play out a make believe alternate universe they wish the world could be. Through the exercise we all get to share something of ourselves and learn something about others.

I thank my Producers and Substack who did every thing we needed so that it could be that simple yesterday. But most of all, I thank our actors for bringing this very special film to life.

MALCOLM - Evan Mock

MARY - Kiersey Clemons

VERONICA - Chloe Cherry

DRE - Chet Hanks

DR. STONE & SANDY - Highdee Kuan

SPEEDY - Joey Bada$$

KEITH - Colm Dillane

UNCLE JERRY - Russell Steinberg

CHRISTINE & MRS. MILLER & GISH BAC WAITRESS - Sienna Hubert Ross

MR YANG & PASTOR - Edison Chen

BRIAN MILLER & BULLS ANNOUNCER - Alton Baxter

MORRIS - David “China” Chang

SHIA BLANCA - Natashia Perrotti

MALA CHINO - Eddie Huang

SCENE DIRECTION - Clara Wong

Shout out to all our friends who came and Stone Island for the scripts.

Fin.