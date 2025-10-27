This is a new feature of Canal Street Dreams where I will walk you through everything I ate this week.

First up is my take on a Primanti’s Sandwich. For anyone who’s from or been to Pittsburgh, this will be familiar. In many ways, this is the American working man’s answer to the burrito. Years ago when Pittsburgh was a steel town, there were drivers going in and out of the city. Primanti’s started putting the fries in the sandwich so that the drivers could eat their sandwich and fries while still driving the truck and it’s become a mainstay of Pittsburgh’s culinary identity. Personally, it’s one of my favorite American food items and has always left an impression on me.

I should also mention that announcements are coming soon and I will be the exec chef at The Flower Shop, but I’ll let the publicists for this place catch up and get that announced before I say anything else.

This sandwich inspired by Primanti’s will be on the menu. At the shop in Oakland, Pittsburgh where I used to go, you can get corned beef, pastrami, kielbasa, capicola, roast beef, fried fish, italian sausage, turkey, etc. Living in Pittsburgh from 2000 to 2001, I tried every item on the menu. My favorite was the corned beef followed by the italian sausage and fried fish, but I always wished they did a fried mortadella so that’s what we are going to do at The Flower Shop: brioche pullman bread from Bien Cuit, a mustard & vinegar cole slaw made in house, fries, and mortadella with provolone cheese.

I ate a lot of these this week.

This was an Iberico Collar Milanese from Raf’s, which was fantastic. Iberico has been making it onto a lot of menus and some butchers in the city offer pure bred Iberico from Spain while others are offering Iberico that’s been cross-bred with Niman Ranch pigs. I tend to like the belly from the pigs that are cross-bred, but the ribs, secreto, and steak cuts from the pure Iberico pork. Collar is one of those cuts that I’m on the fence about. The fat and flavor of the pure Iberico is superior, but it is nice to get the additional fat and marbling from the cross-bred pig so whenever I see Iberico collar on a menu these days I try it to see what the chef is doing.

Flavor on this was fantastic, rich, hints of hazlenut, but a leaner bite. If I have to guess, I’d guess this collar is coming from Campo Grande through Chef’s Warehouse which has the best pure Spanish Iberico right now. The cross-bred pig doesn’t have the deep hazlenut flavor, but would have had more fat content and a juicier bite. Thought it was very clever and skillful to serve the collar with a Milanese preparation. I highly recommend it.

$32

This is the Sherry Cherry Highball. Lot of hype and interest in Wild Cherry, which is well deserved. It’s a very cool concept inside of a theater with incredible finishes. Is it expensive? Yes. Is it the best bar you’ll ever go to inside of a theater? Probably. It' also doesn’t hurt it’s on a cute bend in the West Village that feels like an upscale version of Doyer’s Street and I have to say that when location, design, food, and cocktail program all come together it’s beautiful to see. This is not a neighborhood bar, it is not your regular unless you’re a .05%er, but as a special occasion spot before or after a show, it’s absolutely fantastic.

The Sherry Cherry Highball was my favorite cocktail. Extremely smooth, not cloylingly sweet, and the elements truly married well: Manzanilla, nonino, cherry, cola.

$22