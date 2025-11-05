Look. Rich people are really having a hard time today. I feel SO bad for them. They’re calling all their poor friends for empathy, asking why we voted for Zohran, they’ll probably start the phone call with a phrase like, “I just want to understand”. Listen to these rich people because if you listen really well they may give you a job, money, opportunity, or just free dinner that gets you in the door to eventually poison them and take every thing they have!

But no matter what you do, DO NOT CHALLENGE THEM! Why would you ever challenge a rich person? Once you’ve been rich for a significant amount of time, you stop making sense because no one has held you accountable. Rich people are a lost cause and your life will be better if you realize that rich people are basically giant grand fruit trees in our society. They’re like the Cherry Blossoms in D.C. You don’t yell at the cherry blossoms, you don’t ask them to hurry up and bloom, you just marvel at the beauty their surgeon has crafted and wait for fruit to drop. As poor and middle class people, what we need to do is leave rich people to their own devices and organize around them. They’ll never change, they’ll never listen, they’ll never actually care; they’re rich! They’ve won in this particular moment and that plot of land they’ve dropped roots into is theirs. You’re never getting them out. Just leave them be, let them rot, and eventually when the world moves on and no one needs their fruit, someone will chop them down. You have to be patient with rich people because they are the only ones that can actually fuck us up. Look at what Elon, Bezos, and Zuckerberg have been able to do since they stopped caring what anybody thinks.