Woke 2.0
How can we avoid being insufferable cornballs this time?
I hope it does, Kylie, cause I’ve never met anyone who smoked crack and said it sucked.
Literally, anyone you talk to who smoked crack will tell you that shit bangs. If it didn’t, fools would not be slumped on Eldridge outside my work place asleep next to their own feces. Yes, a man took a shit next to the parking meter between The Flower Shop and the banh-mi spot next door this morning.
That’s how good crack is and how good woke 2.0 can be if we choose not to be insufferable cornballs this time.
WOKE IN SILENCE
To me this is the most important one. Nobody needs to know how woke or well read or how many times you’ve been to the 92nd Street YMCA this year. If you donate to a cause, great, keep it to yourself. If you help an underprivileged person, maybe just do it and don’t take a photo handing them food. If you want to do something, do it because it’s the right thing to do. We’ve become distrustful of public service because the worst people we know are doing it and constantly posting about it. We associate public service with these terrible people and it’s hard to untangle. There’s a difference between bringing awareness to a cause and bringing awareness to yourself. Keep it about the cause because the one thing no one is going to tell you as they laugh at your stories behind your back is that you’re corny for making it about you.
STOP TALKING ABOUT THINGS YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND
Nothing kills a movement or ideology quicker than someone playing telephone trying to regurgitate the platform for their listeners without any real understanding of what the movement is about and how the ideology actually works. For instance, I see a great physical therapist in New York named David Jou. Whenever my body aches, he can diagnose it and fix it in about 45 minutes. I ask questions, he demonstrates, and then when Natashia has a similar ailment, I try to fix her but it never works. She doesn’t enjoy it and it actually usually ruins her day. Part of this is because she frequently does not factor my altruistic intentions into her frustration, but most of the disdain comes from the fact that I don’t know what I’m doing. When you don’t know what you’re doing, but then insist on speaking or acting, you make a fool of yourself and the thing you are trying to promote. So, if you don’t understand, shut the fuck up.
THINK OF RICH PEOPLE LIKE FRUIT TREES
Look. Rich people are really having a hard time today. I feel SO bad for them. They’re calling all their poor friends for empathy, asking why we voted for Zohran, they’ll probably start the phone call with a phrase like, “I just want to understand”. Listen to these rich people because if you listen really well they may give you a job, money, opportunity, or just free dinner that gets you in the door to eventually poison them and take every thing they have!
But no matter what you do, DO NOT CHALLENGE THEM! Why would you ever challenge a rich person? Once you’ve been rich for a significant amount of time, you stop making sense because no one has held you accountable. Rich people are a lost cause and your life will be better if you realize that rich people are basically giant grand fruit trees in our society. They’re like the Cherry Blossoms in D.C. You don’t yell at the cherry blossoms, you don’t ask them to hurry up and bloom, you just marvel at the beauty their surgeon has crafted and wait for fruit to drop. As poor and middle class people, what we need to do is leave rich people to their own devices and organize around them. They’ll never change, they’ll never listen, they’ll never actually care; they’re rich! They’ve won in this particular moment and that plot of land they’ve dropped roots into is theirs. You’re never getting them out. Just leave them be, let them rot, and eventually when the world moves on and no one needs their fruit, someone will chop them down. You have to be patient with rich people because they are the only ones that can actually fuck us up. Look at what Elon, Bezos, and Zuckerberg have been able to do since they stopped caring what anybody thinks.