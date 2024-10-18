Why subscribe?

Every time I want to watch football, my wife makes me do an interpretive dance. It’s had a very positive humbling effect on my psyche, which is also how substack works. If I do interpretive dance, I get to watch football with my cool, sexy, fun wife. If you subscribe to my substack, you get to read my cool, sexy, fun writing AND you get a weekly podcast.

Originally, this substack was populated with food writing and film reviews because those are the industries I work in. I wrote a memoir (Fresh Off the Boat), opened a restaurant (Baohaus), hosted a food travel show (Huang’s World), wrote-directed two feature films (Boogie & Vice is Broke), and my debut novel (Basic Blues) is forthcoming with Chris Jackson and One World books.

But, as the world turned in November of 2024, the substack has evolved as well. I have been a lot more engaged in current events, the recession, and taking care of my family after we were affected by the LA Fires.

The Substack has become a personal diary of our lives.

Since we moved back to New York, we encountered Murray Hill Ken and the Unleashed Dog, started a podcast that gets delivered to your inbox each week, and we opened a pop-up restaurant, Gazebo, that we use to explore the food scene in our writing as well.

Each week, free subscribers get a 30 to 45 minute podcast in their inbox called CANAL STREET DREAMS featuring myself and my wife, Natashia Perrotti, who produces all our projects and runs the restaurant with me. We participate in unfiltered conversations with other creatives about making their dreams a reality.

If you become a paid subscriber, you get an extra 30 minutes of the pod each week as well as all my writing ranging from topics like how the Long Island Iced Tea will save our society to why I’m sleeping in the Separate Bedroom for the low low price of $8/month. If you pay for the year up front, it’s $80.

If you pay the founder price, we can also take it to facetime where you can have a cool, sexy, fun 30 minute chat with me where we can talk about anything. Just hit me up. You can ask some of the other founding supporters, I’ve read their writing, given notes, etc within reason.

I really appreciate the founding subscribers.

Thank you.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.