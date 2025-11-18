Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Hunter Harris on Great TV, Film, and Political Optimism
Hunter Harris is a screenwriter and culture critic who writes “Hung Up” on Substack and co-hosts “Lemme Say This” on Wondery.
  
Eddie Huang
53:05
The Democrats Don't Have a Plan and We Are Once Again Talking about Bill Clinton Getting Wip-Wop'd
The Epstein emails confirm everything, but achieve nothing because Liberals need to engage on the actual issues
  
Eddie Huang
So the President Likes Veal
By: Bob Veale
  
Eddie Huang
NY vs. LA Whites, R Kelly & The Cheesecake Factory with ThemJeans
Jason Stewart AKA the Pod GOD stops by Canal Street Dreams this week to make us all laugh more than usual and discuss Jimmy Buffett cuisine.
  
Eddie Huang
1:10:23
Woke 2.0
How can we avoid being insufferable cornballs this time?
  
Eddie Huang

October 2025

Joshua Topolsky Becomes a Sports Podcaster on C$D
Today we welcome Josh Topolsky to the pod!
  
Eddie Huang
1:01:01
The Flower Shop is Now a Slutstaurant
We are open
  
Eddie Huang
What I Ate This Week
This is a new feature of Canal Street Dreams where I will walk you through everything I ate this week.
  
Eddie Huang
DZA on the Holy Fantasy League Group chat, Collecting the Illest Watches & GOAT of all Beverages
This week we’ve got Eddie’s Floridian brother dza3000 on the pod, the venerated Commissioner of their fantasy sports league, and of course esteemed DJ.
  
Eddie Huang
44:15
He Don't Want to Ni Hao Anymore
The day every immigrant parent fears has arrived...
  
Eddie Huang
Roman Grandinetti on NYC Nightlife Then vs. Now, Opening MXDIN & Regina's Grocery & MORE!
This week, the homie Roman AKA the mayor of Orchard St stops by the pod.
  
Eddie Huang
53:51
Chi Ossé on Why Sh*t Not Working, His Start in Politics, Solving the Housing Crisis & More
This week we’ve got very special guest Chi Ossé, Council Member for New York City’s 36th District, representing Bedford-Stuyvesant and North Crown…
  
Eddie Huang
53:26
© 2025 Ba$ed fob
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture