Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Hunter Harris on Great TV, Film, and Political Optimism
Hunter Harris is a screenwriter and culture critic who writes “Hung Up” on Substack and co-hosts “Lemme Say This” on Wondery.
Nov 18
•
Eddie Huang
15
3
53:05
The Democrats Don't Have a Plan and We Are Once Again Talking about Bill Clinton Getting Wip-Wop'd
The Epstein emails confirm everything, but achieve nothing because Liberals need to engage on the actual issues
Nov 16
•
Eddie Huang
36
9
So the President Likes Veal
By: Bob Veale
Nov 13
•
Eddie Huang
11
1
1
NY vs. LA Whites, R Kelly & The Cheesecake Factory with ThemJeans
Jason Stewart AKA the Pod GOD stops by Canal Street Dreams this week to make us all laugh more than usual and discuss Jimmy Buffett cuisine.
Nov 7
•
Eddie Huang
9
2
1:10:23
Woke 2.0
How can we avoid being insufferable cornballs this time?
Nov 5
•
Eddie Huang
69
11
6
October 2025
Joshua Topolsky Becomes a Sports Podcaster on C$D
Today we welcome Josh Topolsky to the pod!
Oct 31
•
Eddie Huang
6
1:01:01
The Flower Shop is Now a Slutstaurant
We are open
Oct 30
•
Eddie Huang
59
7
3
What I Ate This Week
This is a new feature of Canal Street Dreams where I will walk you through everything I ate this week.
Oct 27
•
Eddie Huang
17
2
1
DZA on the Holy Fantasy League Group chat, Collecting the Illest Watches & GOAT of all Beverages
This week we’ve got Eddie’s Floridian brother dza3000 on the pod, the venerated Commissioner of their fantasy sports league, and of course esteemed DJ.
Oct 24
•
Eddie Huang
8
1
44:15
He Don't Want to Ni Hao Anymore
The day every immigrant parent fears has arrived...
Oct 17
•
Eddie Huang
57
4
1
Roman Grandinetti on NYC Nightlife Then vs. Now, Opening MXDIN & Regina's Grocery & MORE!
This week, the homie Roman AKA the mayor of Orchard St stops by the pod.
Oct 17
•
Eddie Huang
8
1
1
53:51
Chi Ossé on Why Sh*t Not Working, His Start in Politics, Solving the Housing Crisis & More
This week we’ve got very special guest Chi Ossé, Council Member for New York City’s 36th District, representing Bedford-Stuyvesant and North Crown…
Oct 10
•
Eddie Huang
7
1
53:26
© 2025 Ba$ed fob
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts