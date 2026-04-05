Huang's World: Cape Cod

I had no idea when making this episode that I would eventually marry a woman from Marblehead that summer’d in Martha’s Vineyard. If I did, I may have practiced singing God Bless America harder, but alas, I did not and was chased out of a baseball game for being a karaoke level singer.

This was one of those episodes where I was forced to realize how polarizing I was by simply existing in certain pockets of America, but it didn’t turn me off to the Cape. Despite a lot of friction that seemed to be a result of identity, I ate a lot of good food, met some interesting people, caught a pass from Tom Brady, and learned a lot about America’s culinary history.

Like all things American, there was a lot to be upset about, but also something delicious about it.

Enjoy.