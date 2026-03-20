Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

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HUANG'S WORLD: SICILY

SPRING IS HERE
Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid

With the sun out on this first day of Spring, I was in the mood to post the Sicily episode. We got in a lot of trouble on this episode and at one point ended up in jail, but all in all it was one of our favorite episodes to shoot due to the beautiful weather in Sicily. Additionally, I tend to remember episodes and trips based on the people I met or the things that happened, but Sicily had two of the best meals we had over the course of 4 seasons. The first was at Piccolo Napoli, which is a must visit for neighborhood, family style, purist Sicilian food. That dinner also broke the stereotype for a lot of us that fresh handmade pasta is the best because the chef showed us how he makes squid ink pasta in the pan with dry pasta.

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