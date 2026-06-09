Gay Rappers, Lesbian Coded Novels & Male Safe Spaces with Claire Landsbaum

This week we're joined by Deputy Editor at High Snobiety Claire Landsbaum. Claire and Eddie get into the process of collaborating on a piece about friend of the show Sean Thor Conroe and what makes a good writer editor relationship. We then jump into what makes a novel, writer, and bev lineup lesbian coded. We debate if male rapper posses are gay (spoiler there is not much debate here). We talk male safe spaces, MCM bags and so much more, please give Claire a listen and check out her amazing work at High Snob!