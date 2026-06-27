BAOHAUS ON EATER EXPERTS

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1121BAOHAUS ON EATER EXPERTSEddie HuangJun 27, 20261121ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCanal Street DreamsSubscribeAuthorsEddie HuangRecent PostsThe Astrology of New York, Best and Worst Signs and Natashia and Eddie Get Read with The Pop AstrologistJun 25 • Eddie HuangCome Undone: A Conversation on the new Novel With Editor Chris Jackson at The StrandJun 18 • Eddie HuangGay Rappers, Lesbian Coded Novels & Male Safe Spaces with Claire LandsbaumJun 9 • Eddie HuangNanny Gate, Leather Goods & BreastfeedingJun 2 • Eddie Huang Red Flag Love, Lebron Ruined Everything & Pole Dancing SamuraisMay 26 • Eddie HuangThey're Cheating at the Run Club, Knicks Curse Lifted & Murray Hill Bodies with María IsabelMay 19 • Eddie HuangRaising a Restaurant, Bathouse Baos & Single Mom LoveMay 12 • Eddie Huang