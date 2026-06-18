Come Undone: A Conversation on the new Novel With Editor Chris Jackson at The Strand

This week, Eddie and Natashia hit the stage at The Strand Bookstore with editor Chris Jackson to talk Eddie's brand new novel, Come Undone. We get into the themes of the book and auto-fiction inspired by real life experience. Eddie and Natashia talk about how they've grown in their relationship to communicate through writing, and how writing has affected their relationship differently over the years. Eddie and Chris reflect on working together on projects like Fresh Off The Boat and Double Cup Love over the years, and discuss the differences this time around jumping into the worlds of fiction and romance.



Come Undone is now available at Amazon at the link below and in select stores now!! Get yours today:



https://www.amazon.com/Come-Undone-Novel-Eddie-Huang/dp/0399591907