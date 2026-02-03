Climate Crisis Isn't Over with David Wallace-Wells

This week we are joined by esteemed author David Wallace-Wells for a conversation about the state of the climate crisis, writing, media, and how climate became a topic of David’s work. David’s 2017 article The Uninhabitable Earth helped move climate change from the margins into the center of public conversation, influencing how the issue is covered and understood beyond activism. We talk about the moment that led to The Uninhabitable Earth, the overlap between politics, money, and business interests, and how people really grasp the scale of climate problems.