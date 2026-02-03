Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Climate Crisis Isn't Over with David Wallace-Wells

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Feb 03, 2026

This week we are joined by esteemed author David Wallace-Wells for a conversation about the state of the climate crisis, writing, media, and how climate became a topic of David’s work. David’s 2017 article The Uninhabitable Earth helped move climate change from the margins into the center of public conversation, influencing how the issue is covered and understood beyond activism. We talk about the moment that led to The Uninhabitable Earth, the overlap between politics, money, and business interests, and how people really grasp the scale of climate problems.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ba$ed fob · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture