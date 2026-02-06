HUANG'S WORLD – DC | Season 2

With every thing going on in our country right now, we are going to skip ahead to the Washington D.C. Episode of Huang’s World Season 2 that aired on Viceland. This episode contains the infamous Jared Taylor Interview aka Dinner with a White Supremacist that took place at Peking Gourmet Inn.

I recommend watching the entire episode as a time capsule of 2016. You see the energy of individual Americans speaking up and fighting to stop Donald Trump and the wave of white supremacy. We thought we had hit bottom, but 10 years later, it’s significantly worse.

In my opinion, Democrats have completely failed us and there was a fantastic piece written by Ed Kilgore titled Democrats Got Less Than Nothing By Shutting Down the Government in New York Magazine. Everything the Democrats bargained for is cosmetic and reminiscent of the NBA Walkout that resulted in nothing as well besides players wearing jerseys with slogans like “end racism” or “education reform” which felt so performative that I’d argu…