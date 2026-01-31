HUANG'S WORLD – Bay Area | Episode 3

Lot of great food in this episode with the El Farolito Tongue Burrito, the tight lil’ carne asada at La Taqueria, and the super burrito at Cancun. Growing up I just ate ground beef burritos or chimichangas at spots like Zuzu’s in Orlando. They were tasty in the way a Checker’s burger or Boston Market chicken was, but it wasn’t anything I’d go out of my way for. I simply ate them because they were next to the Blockbuster Video.

Until I went to SF on this trip, I’d never had a burrito that was worth remembering. It was like growing up on General Tso’s thinking it was Chinese food and then having red cooked pork and realizing the two things are not the same. The way they braised the tongue, the carnitas, and rolled them tight on a quality flour tortilla that pulled and had layers was unbelievable.

BUT, the thing I’ll always remember about this trip is the conversation about how all the Filipino food was brown. A lot of Filipinio people hit me after this episode and we were CACKLING over …