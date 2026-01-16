Huang's World is back on Substack

I was looking back at 2016 last night and remembered that I won the Huang’s World library in the Vice Bankruptcy, but had never gotten around to finding it a home. My agents set up meetings with various streamers in 2025, but every one had some kooky ideas about how to reshape the show and put their touch on it or “update it” because people in Hollywood need to feel “ownership” of things even if those things were already created 10 years ago lol.

Honestly, I think the food travel format is very simple. Find someone who is kind of lonely and bored in their mind or body. They think they know-it-all, but as they travel the feeling that they actually don’t know shit starts to percolate and you get to watch as they rise out of self-imposed know-it-all loneliness to connect with people abroad.

Or maybe that was just my experience.

Either way for the next 60 weeks or so (we have over 60 episodes), I will release an episode each week and also write about that particular episode and what that experience taught me. I really grew up on the show and it meant a lot.

The first Bay Area Episode will be for free, but after that it will be paid. Who knows if enough people subscribe, I’d love to just make the show myself with the crew and publish it on Substack going forward.

Thank you Based Fobs for your support.