Adopt a 14-year-old & Work With Your Friends w/ KidSuper

This week on the pod, Eddie and Natashia kick it about the holidays and Santa pictures in New York vs. L.A. before KidSuper joins us. We talk about when you can announce that you’re a multi-hyphenate creator and that no matter when you do, it will always feel painfully corny. We get into what it’s been like breaking into high Fashún and the importance of completion in your creative endeavors. Plus tune in and find out KidSuper’s all time favorite kids movie!